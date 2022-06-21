'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant': Kayla and Luke Get Into It Over Her Ex in Exclusive Season Preview

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant couple Kayla Sessler and Luke Davis have a long way to go if they want to repair their relationship. In a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of the brand new season, premiering Tuesday, June 28 on MTV, the two reveal just how broken their relationship has become after Luke's infidelity during Kayla's pregnancy and her unwillingness to cut off her ex.

Kayla admits she's been "really overwhelmed" in the aftermath of her abortion last season, which came during a rocky patch in her relationship with Luke when she discovered he had cheated on her when she was pregnant with their 2-year-old daughter Ariah. (Kayla is also mom to 4-year-old son Izaiah with ex Stephan Alexander). When her ex, Ryan, got involved, things got "even more complicated," and with her future with Luke hanging in the balance, Kayla decided it wasn't the right time for her to have a third child.

"Things between Luke and I are still tense," Kayla reveals in PopCulture's sneak peek. "And it doesn't help that he recently caught me talking to my ex again." Sitting down at home with Luke and the two kids, Kayla admits she's "exhausted in every single way – physically, mentally, emotionally" amid their family turmoil.

"I've been trying to be as supportive as I can for you," Luke responds. "It's hard when you're not trying to let me help you." Kayla notes that it's difficult to let go of how Luke hurt her in the past, to which he insists, "I know you will never fully believe it, but trust me – it hurts me that I hurt you the way that I did." He continues, "Trust me, I know. I was a terrible person. If you had an older brother, he would probably want to fight me for the way I treated you. And that's all I've been trying to do is fix everything that I've ever done to you."

Kayla proposes a trial separation of a week to allow her to get in a better mental space, but Luke says their previous trial separation didn't help their relationship at all. "We tried to do the break, and you did the ultimate disrespectful thing you could ever f-ing do," he says of her meet-up with Ryan. "It's like you find comfort in talking to him, like all the f-ing time. It's so easy to just sit down and talk to him and that doesn't make no f-ing sense to me."

Kayla acknowledges it wasn't right to bring in Ryan, but that he gave good advice. "That ain't the only good thing he [gives] you," Luke says suggestively, before adding, "I know." Coming to the point of tears, Kayla responds, "I just am trying to express to you mentally I have not been OK for a long time and I need to fix it. But you're not taking it like that, you're just taking it like I just wanna be out here doing s-."

But Luke isn't hearing it: "But him, Kayla? Out of all the f-ing people in this world? I'm trying to be a good, supportive person for you, but you won't let me. I've been trying. But all you've been doing is pushing me away." Get more of Kayla's story, as well as those of Brianna Jaramillo, Rachel Beaver, Kiaya Elliott and Madisen Beith when Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant returns with a brand new season on MTV Tuesday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET.