'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' Star Kayla Sessler Reveals She Had a 'Really Tough' Time After Her Abortion (Exclusive)

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler is opening up about her decision to have an abortion and the difficult time she had after terminating her pregnancy. Prior to Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Kayla spoke candidly to PopCulture.com about her experience, admitting that filming this season in the aftermath was "really tough."

"I never see that anywhere, but it was really hard on me mentally," she shared. "And [I was] wondering like, 'What if I made another decision?'" Adding to Kayla's doubt was when both of her best friends got pregnant "immediately" after she got her abortion, and she was along for the ride helping them throughout their pregnancies and baby showers.

"That was all very hard on me, just seeing the three of them interacting, because I just kept thinking like, 'What if I made another decision?' and, 'What if I made the wrong decision?' and just the mental impact and the guilt that it truly had on me," she shared. "So it was definitely a really, really hard and emotional season." Filming her "vulnerable" experience, Kayla said, was "important" to her. "I see, especially now, abortion is such a hot topic and people are like, 'Well, women shouldn't use abortions as birth control,' but I don't think anyone's using abortions as birth control," she told PopCulture. "It's completely traumatizing to go through."

There's an emotional journey ahead for Kayla and Luke Davis as well. Teen Mom fans watched in the season trailer as Luke popped the question to Kayla, and while the MTV star won't reveal her relationship status just yet, she admitted it was "definitely a shock" to her. "You guys are going to have to watch where we end up," she said. "I think a lot of fans will really be surprised with how things with the season ended on the last episode, but there's definitely a lot of ups and downs. I think when fans think they figured it out, there's going to be another twist, unfortunately. So it's just like ... an emotional rollercoaster as far as our relationship this season."

There was "a lot of drama" with Luke's family this season when it comes to her son Izaiah. "There's just a lot of stuff that happened that I just didn't respect out of them this season," she hinted, noting that she "unfortunately" didn't think their deeper issues "can be resolved moving forward." Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.