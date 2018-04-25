‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Personality Jade Cline Gets Engaged

After a lot of ups and downs, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast members Jade Cline and her boyfriend Sean Austin are finally engaged.

Austin popped the question with a sweet proposal shown on the show’s latest episode on Monday, April 23. The couple, who are parents to 7-month-old daughter Kloie Kenna Austin, enjoyed a romantic date.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so pretty!” Cline exclaimed when they sat down for dinner. “I never felt like such a lady before! I feel giddy!”

Austin started off by telling the 20-year-old he’s grateful for their relationship.

“I’m happy we’re getting along better than we were,” he said.

Cline agreed. “I think you’re definitely doing a lot more. Especially with how my parents are, driving me nuts, I feel like you do a lot of stuff to make everything a lot easier,” she said.

“I just want to see you happy,” Austin added. “I’m tired of seeing you upset. I know things were rough there for a long time. I don’t see myself being with anybody but you forever.”

“I just wanted to know if you wanted to spend the rest of your life with me,” he said before taking out the ring. “Will you marry me?”

Bursting with excitement, Cline quickly said yes.

“Babe I’m going to cry!” she said. “I wore fake eyelashes and I don’t want them to come off! Yeah! Yeah! I love you! We’re gonna get married!”

On Saturday, Cline shared a photo of the two of them arm-in-arm with a “love” sticker overlaid on the photo (although an engagement ring does not appear on her left ring finger).

“So glad things are getting better with us,” she captioned the image. “We deserve all the happiness in the world. I love you baby.”

“Im ssoooo happy for u guys. Im watching last nights episode and i love ur relationship. I love it,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“I absolutely love you two,” someone else wrote.

“Yes! I’m so glad you are still together!!!!” another fan said.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is new spin-off from the original Teen Mom franchise. The 14-episode docuseries follows five new young women: Ashley, 20, Brianna, 17, Jade, 20, Kayla, 18, and Lexi, 17.