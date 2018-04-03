‘Teen Mom’ Husband Tyler Baltierra Says He Feels ‘Empty’ and ‘Alone’ Even With Wife Catelynn

Tyler Baltierra is getting real about even the rough nights.

The Teen Mom OG personality tweeted an emotional message Monday night about how he was feeling lonely during a restless night, even with wife Catelynn Lowell sleeping by his side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Laying in bed next to my peacefully sleeping wife. I can hear my daughter snoozing away through the monitor in her room. My dog is cuddled up on the floor next to me…& yet I feel so empty…so alone,” he wrote. “#TheCruelIronyOfLife.”

Laying in bed next to my peacefully sleeping wife. I can hear my daughter snoozing away through the monitor in her room. My dog is cuddled up on the floor next to me…& yet I feel so empty…so alone #TheCruelIronyOfLife — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) April 3, 2018

Come Tuesday morning, Lowell responded with a supportive message of her own.

“I am so sorry babe… I will do anything to help you… you are an amazing husband and father and are so caring, funny, and thoughtful…” she wrote. “Don’t let life bring you down because you are one strong man… I love you so much.”

I am so sorry babe… I will do anything to help you… you are an amazing husband and father and are so caring, funny, and thoughtful… don’t let life bring you down because you are one strong man… I love you so much — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) April 3, 2018

The MTV personalities have been together for more than 10 years, and have recently been increasingly open about their struggles with mental health following Lowell’s recent rehab stint for her depression and anxiety.

Lowell, who was recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

Baltierra also revealed his struggles with depression, opening up about attempting suicide at the age of 11.

In February on the MTV series, Lowell confirmed she had suffered a miscarriage of the couple’s third child. The two placed their firstborn child, a daughter named Carly, up for adoption when they were teens, as depicted on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, and are raising 3-year-old daughter Novalee together.

On an episode of Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, last week, the couple revealed they still hope to expand their family after the loss.

“We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage,” said Lowell. “We’re kind of not rushing into things right now. Because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage. Then I just went downhill, I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy. I’m still working on myself and then if it comes, awesome.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Tyler Baltierra