MTV Allegedly 'Fired' 'Teen Mom' Star, and Her Husband Just Spoke Out

Ashley Jones is reportedly not returning to the Teen Mom franchise. An Instagram fan page was the first to allege the cast shakeup, and fans are not happy about it. Many complain that Jones' story has been one of the most compelling, as others have grown stale. Under the comment section of the IG page Teenmomfanz, one user wrote, "Ashley has been let go but Amber is still on the show when she's put her kid in danger, and abuses men? Ok." Another added, "Wishing the best to Ashley and her family! Sad I can't watch her life story anymore cause she was truly interesting to watch. I hate how production let women like Briana stay while women like Kailyn and Ashley who have stories to share are moved out. It's not fair to viewers."

According to The U.S. Sun, Jones is replaced by former MTV star, Mackenzie McKee. She's a divorced mother of three. "They didn't even tell Ashley. This isn't the last of her, though," a source close to production told the fan page. Jones hasn't confirmed the news, but her ex-husband, Bar Smith, 26, had something to say in the comment section. "Crazy way to find out you was fired. Welp, it was a good run with you all. Thanks for supporting us," he wrote.

Jones made her debut on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. After three seasons, she joined Teen Mom 2 before participating in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Family Reunion.

Much of Jones' storyline centered on the on-again-off-again relationship with Smith. They secretly wed in 2022, but ongoing family tension, cheating speculation, and Bar's position in life caused an alleged final split.

Of the split, Jones revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that cheating contributed to the split. "I told myself in would never be that bitch. It's time for me to go," she wrote, as per The Ashley Roundup. Jones and Smith have one daughter, Holly.