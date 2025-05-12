‘Teen Mom’ Stars Share What Being a Mother Means to Them as MTV Show Celebrates 16 Years (Exclusive)

Sixteen years after 16 and Pregnant made its debut on MTV, the stars of Teen Mom have fallen in love with their motherhood journey.

The stars of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing with PopCulture.com what being a mother has meant to them. Keep reading for their heartfelt answers.

Mackenzie McKee

“Motherhood is my why,” said McKee, who is currently pregnant with twin girls. “My kids are my heartbeat. It is such a blessing to get to raise and love them.”

The pregnant star, who is also mom to Gannon, 13, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7, continued, “Motherhood is an opportunity to raise a part of the next generation. And every day I pray I don’t fail that. I raise them to know how to love others, do what’s right, stand strong, and make the world a better place.”

Leah Messer

Teen Mom fans have watched Messer for years as she’s navigated life as a young mother with twins Aleeah and Aliannah, 15, and daughter Adalynn, 11.

Now, looking back on it all, Messer says, “Motherhood to me has been and still is a journey of resilience and love, growing alongside my daughters, finding strength in adversity, and embracing the unbreakable bond that always seems to carry us through anything.”

Jade Cline

“Motherhood is incredibly special to me, and I cherish the bond I’m creating with my daughter,” said Cline, who welcomed 7-year-old daughter Kloie on the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. “She’s not just my daughter; she’s my best friend. We laugh together, share meals, and travel together. I feel so lucky to have her in my life and to be her mother.”

Briana DeJesus

For DeJesus, who is mom to 13-year-old daughter Nova and 7-year-old daughter Stella, motherhood “has been the most beautifully chaotic ride of my life.”

“It’s taught me patience, strength, and how to love without limits,” she continued, adding that her favorite part of all of it is “watching my girls grow into their own little people and knowing I get to be their safe space through it all.”

Cheyenne Floyd

“Motherhood has been the most humbling, beautiful, and transformative journey of my life,” said Floyd, who is mom to daughter Ryder, 8, and son Ace, 3. “It’s taught me patience, resilience, and the purest form of love.”

“My favorite part of being a mom is witnessing the little everyday moments—when their eyes light up with discovery or when they reach for my hand without thinking,” she continued. “Those moments remind me just how meaningful this role truly is.”

Ashley Jones

Jones, who is mom to 7-year-old daughter Holly, gushed about her own journey as a mom, saying, “Motherhood to me is a journey of growth, continuously learning, and expanding with your child.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.