Teen Mom‘s Mackenzie McKee is pregnant with twins!

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, 30, announced on Monday, March 31 that she and fiancé Khesanio Hall are expecting their first and second child together after sharing their journey with in vitro fertilization on the current season of the MTV reality show.



McKee broke the big news while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, joking as she showed off her baby bump, “No one knows I’m pregnant, but I am.” Host Drew Barrymore then clarified, “So you’re going to have twins,” whispering the last word before McKee whispered back, “There’s two in there.”

“There’s two in there! It’s twins,” Barrymore repeated excitedly. “And you met a wonderful man, and you want to share this experience with him. You want to raise kids in love, you love him. You’re excited for this journey.” McKee joked, “It was planned. Finally.”

McKee, who is already mom to children Broncs, 7, Jaxie, 10, and Gannon, 13, with ex-husband Josh McKee, has been sharing her IVF journey with Teen Mom fans since she and Hall got engaged in June 2024.



The MTV personality has been open about her journey to have another child, which was complicated by her type 1 diabetes and her previous tubal ligation. Earlier this month, McKee underwent an embryo transfer on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, explaining on the show that she had a higher-than-average chance of having twins after she and Hall decided to transfer two of their four embryos at the same time.

“Why are we choosing to transfer two? Because if you transfer two embryos, there’s an 80% chance one of them sticks and you have one baby,” she explained. “However, this comes with the risk that there’s a 20% chance that both of them stick and you have twins.”



“I would rather be told I’m pregnant with twins than I’m not pregnant,” McKee added at the time. “Because I don’t think I can go through this again. I’m gonna be very, very honest.”