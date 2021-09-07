‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’: Rachel Beaver Showcases Major Transformation

One of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant stars is sporting a whole new look. On Instagram, MTV personality Rachel Beaver showcased her new look to her followers. While it may be new to her fans, she did mention that it’s “old” news for her.

Beaver posted a few photos on Instagram to showcase her new, bright hairstyle. In the photos, the Teen Mom star sports pink hair and a turquoise swimsuit. In addition to showcasing her new hairstyle, Beaver also posted a photo of her daughter, Hazelee, who could be seen enjoying a pool day with her mother. She kept her caption for the post short and sweet, writing, “old to me, new to you,” along with a pink flower emoji. Fans couldn’t help but take to the comments section of the post to shower Beaver with compliments over her hairstyle, with one writing, “Pink is definitely your color.”

Beaver is one of the members of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast. The series also stars Kayla Sessler, Brianna Jaramillo, Kiaya Elliott, Madisen Bieth, and Kayla Jones. The newest season of the show will premiere on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV right behind Teen Mom OG. Beaver joined the show as Jade Cline’s replacement after she made the move over to Teen Mom 2. Back in October 2019, around when she did join the show, Beaver spoke with Knox News about her journey to becoming an MTV star. She explained that she originally applied to be on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in order to share her experience being a young mother (she was 16 when she found out that she was pregnant with her daughter Hazelee).

“Ultimately, I hope people see that they aren’t alone,” Beaver told the publication. “You’re not going through this alone. … I just hope that they learn from me and just see that … the stuff that’s went on in my life and the craziness that I go through, and be like ‘Oh maybe my life isn’t that bad. Maybe other people do go through this,’ you know? That’s really just what I hope … I just hope that I inspire people. I hope people can see my story and just take something from it.” You can follow the reality star’s journey when Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant returns on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.