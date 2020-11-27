'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Twerks With a Stuffed Turkey on Her Head in Thanksgiving Video

✖

Mackenzie McKee is shaking her stuffing while celebrating Thanksgiving! The Teen Mom OG cast member had her TikTok followers cracking up Thursday as she twerked it out while rocking a stuffed turkey hat to "You Name It," made famous by gospel singer Dr. Shirley Caesar-Williams, who runs through some of the best Thanksgiving feast foods in the viral song, including "beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes."

Dancing around outside her house in the goofy hat and matching yellow romper, the mother-of-three said she was "thankful for so much," writing in the text on her video, "Happy Thanksgiving I love you all so much." The video quickly racked up thousands of views and tens of comments from her followers, including one who wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving to best teen mom OG ever go girl" Another echoed, "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family I love your energy!" while a third chimed in, "You are seriously my fav person."

Mackenzie and her family, complete with husband Josh McKee and kids Gannon, 9, Jaxie, 6, and Broncs, 4, recently moved to Florida together after a difficult time in their lives, including the death of mom Angie Douthit in December 2019 following a lengthy battle with cancer, as well as ups and downs in her marriage. While Mackenzie explained they were "best friends" in the comments of a recent Instagram photo, the MTV star explained to PopCulture in April ahead of their August split and subsequent reconciliation that she was confused about what to do.

"If I was listening to social media, the right thing to do is divorce him," she explained at the time, saying her family wanted them to stay together, but she was leaning on God now for her decision. "I can't listen to humans anymore, they’re too confusing." The reality star added she had "not been the best wife" in the past amid the couple's mutual infidelity, and had cared more about "fame" than paying her husband as much attention as she thinks he deserved.

When Josh cheated, however, Mackenzie said she was left feeling "deeply wounded and betrayed," which made rebuilding their relationship very difficult. While Josh did show how much he cared for his wife by putting on a second romantic proposal captured by Teen Mom OG cameras, Mackenzie admitted the drama earlier "did change the way I feel about him since last year."