‘Teen Mom’: Could Mackenzie McKee Be Having Twins With Fiancé Khesanio Hall?

The Teen Mom family may be growing by one (or two!) more as Mackenzie McKee undergoes an embryo transfer on this week’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter — and she’s not the only one on a fertility journey!

We also get the conclusion of the intervention gone wrong for Jade Cline’s mom as Ashley Jones and Briana DeJesus make some tough decisions about the fathers of their own children. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for Season 2, Episode 23 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter “You Got Real Mommy Problems.”

Mackenzie’s Embryo Transfer Is a Go!

Let’s start with Mackenzie and her fiancé, Khesanio Hall, to kick things off on a positive note! These two have been on this fertility journey for what seems like forever, and finally this week’s episode we get to see their embryo transfer. Well, transfers. They’ve decided to transfer two embryos to increase their odds of pregnancy, which they do realize means they could be welcoming twins — or quadruplets — if both embryos implant or divide.

While having four babies would be “very bad” for Mackenzie’s health, the couple does seem open to having twins. “I would rather be told I’m pregnant with twins than I’m not pregnant,” Mackenzie says. “Because I don’t think I can go through this again. I’m gonna be very, very honest.”

Also, I just have to say, it’s so nice watching Khes be so supportive of Mackenzie throughout all of this. And just like that, their transfer is over, and the 12-day waiting period to see if either of the embryos implanted has begun!

Cheyenne Gets Some Fertility Answers

Cheyenne Floyd also took the next step in her journey to have another baby with husband Zach Davis this week. The couple meets with their fertility specialist to see why she hasn’t gotten pregnant after seven months of trying, and after some testing, they get some good and some bad news.

The good news is that Cheyenne’s eggs look pristine — no problems there — and the bad news is Zach’s sperm aren’t exactly swimming around as they should. The doctor points out that marijuana use can impact sperm motility — uh-oh, Zach! He does confess that maybe he needs to lay off his intake, but he’s willing to do anything to have another baby with Cheyenne, and now they at least have some answers about their fertility issues!

Jade’s Mom Storms Out

Now we’re getting into some more depressing stuff, picking up mid-intervention for Jade’s mom, which basically turns into a screaming match. It’s clear Christy doesn’t want to listen to what her family has to say, and while the dinner didn’t go particularly well, Jade says she at least has a clear conscience about having done more than her “fair share” in trying to help her mom.

Ashley Arranges a Call Between Bar and Holly

Ashley is also trying to do the right thing for her daughter Holly. Obviously, Holly’s dad, Bar Smith, is in jail right now for alleged kidnapping and holding Ashley hostage, but Ashley doesn’t want her daughter to suffer because of his bad choices.

“I can feel how I want about Bar, but Holly wants to talk to her dad and I think that it’s not a danger to her,” Ashley says. “I think I should do everything I can to make that happen as her mother.”

Working with the District Attorney’s Office, Ashley is able to arrange regular calls between Holly and Bar, and Holly is so grateful to be able to talk to her dad, she’s such a cute kid. “I’m also very grateful that you did it because if you didn’t do it I wouldn’t be able to see him,” she tells her mom.

Briana Worries About Nova and Stella

Briana is also trying to do the right thing for her daughters Nova and Stella after Nova’s dad, Devoin Austin, showed up for her birthday party and then promptly went back to being pretty absent.

Bri worries that Nova is being negatively affected by his distance the way she was by her own dad leaving, and even Nova’s therapist points out that Briana should make an effort to reach out to Devoin and his family and see if he’s able to move back from Michigan. But will Bri’s appeal to Devoin to be there more for his daughter fall on deaf ears? Briana worries it might!