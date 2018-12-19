‘Teen Mom’ Star Dakota Meyer Hospitalized After Anxiety Attack

Bristol Palin’s ex-husband, Dakota Meyer, has been hospitalized after suffering an anxiety attack.

The father-of-two, who has appeared in the most recent season of Teen Mom OG alongside his ex, shared a picture of himself wearing a hospital gown and lying in a hospital bed Tuesday, revealing to fans that his medical emergency was a result of anxiety.

“Anxiety is a b–!” he captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “#ownthedash” and “anxiety sucks.”

The military veteran, who has been suffering from PTSD since his return from Afghanistan, also shared a photo to his Instagram Story addressing his hospitalization.

“Some days you win and some days you lose. That’s life #anxiety,” he wrote.

Despite his hospitalization, Meyer updated fans yet again several hours later, sharing a video of himself out of the hospital and doing well.

His hospitalization followed a taping session with Teen Mom OG at his canvas art printing studio, which he also documented on his social media account. At the time, he appeared to be in good spirits.

Although it is not known if the taping session triggered the anxiety attack, Meyer has been vocal about his disapproval regarding how the MTV reality series has portrayed his storyline with Palin, with whom he shares daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee Bay, 19 months.

In a recent social media post, he slammed the series as being “trailer trash” and criticized it for focusing on the struggles within his crumbling relationship with Palin, whom he divorced in January, rather than the struggles and triumphs of being a young parent.

“What’s sad is that @Viacom has turned @TeenMom into a trailer trash Real Housewives instead of showing what the true struggles of parenting are,” he wrote at the time. “I’ll bring my VLOG back and show you what single parenting looks like, since they can’t seem to figure it out.”

In a separate post on Instagram, he went on to state that “it’s time to call it what it is [Teen Mom OG] parenting is way more than everyone sitting around b—ing about their ex’s [sic].”

Palin herself has even criticized the series for depicting what she called “false narratives” and “inaccuracies” in a scathing social media post last week, in which she claimed that Teen Mom “doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone” or “the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.