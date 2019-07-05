‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Arrest Details Revealed, Could Face Prison Time

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood could land behind bars once again after her arrest for domestic battery. According to The Blast, the crime is categorized as a level-6 felony. According to laws in Indiana, a guilty verdict for Portwood could result in a prison stay for up to 2 1/2 years.

The Blast adds that it is unclear who the victim of the incident involving Portwood could be, but the booking information and penal code relates to an offense where a suspect “touches a family or household member in a rude, insolent, or angry manner.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Angela Brauer with CBS4 Indy, police said that “a male reported his live-in girlfriend assaulted him while he was holding their 1yo child.”

Portwood has been living with boyfriend Andrew Glennon recently, teasing a potential marriage in the near future. The Blast notes that the reality star has been filmed arguing with Glennon numerous times on the MTV series.

The Teen Mom star was previously charged with domestic battery in 2010 for striking ex Gary Shirley in front of daughter Leah on an episode of Teen Mom. She was also accused of domestic abuse against former fiance Matt Baier in 2017, which was denied by both once the accusations made headlines.

“Five years ago, I made the decision to choose prison over rehab in order to fully turn my life around. Since then, I’ve worked hard to make serious changes for myself, for my daughter, and for all the fans who supported me,” Portwood told E! News at the time. “I’m saddened by the latest rumors, which are both of untrue and unfounded, but plan to continue to stay focused on my recovery and being the best person I can be for everyone in my life.”

Her prison stay was unrelated to her past domestic incident. She served 17-months on drug charges before a release in 2013. Throughout it all, she has been very open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder according to InTouch Weekly.

Days before her arrest, Portwood posted a cryptic message to her Instagram page along with a quote about blocking out negativity.

“I won’t entertain negative comments anymore. Mom shaming, women shaming or any attack against me, my family or my fans will not be tolerated,” Portwood captioned the image. “Sending love to those who matter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jul 3, 2019 at 1:46am PDT

According to the latest reports, Portwood was still in processing at the jail. A mugshot has been released.