‘Teen Mom’ Gives Sneak Peek of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Rushing to Hospital for Birth of Baby No. 3

Things are about to get exciting on this season of Teen Mom OG — at least for one couple. Monday’s episode will feature a never-before-seen look into the arrival of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra‘s third daughter, Vaeda Luma.

A preview for the episode, tweeted by the show’s verified account, teases the drama leading up to Lowell’s labor as well as her and Baltierra’s mad dash to the hospital. In the trailer, Lowell and Baltierra can be seen discussing their plans ahead of the babies arrival, specifically whether Baltierra’s father, Butch, will be present for the delivery.

“My doctor says if I don’t go into labor soon she can induce me in a few days, so we’ve been trying to arrange travel for Butch, but he’s M.I.A,” Catelynn says in a voice over.

SHE’S COMING! 👶 @CatelynnLowell and @TylerBaltierra are getting ready to welcome Baby Vaeda to the family on tonight’s #TeenMomOG. Don’t miss it at a special time — 8/7c before the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/vICMvQkRaM — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) June 17, 2019

Unfortunately, Lowell tells her husband in the clip she hasn’t been able to get in touch with Butch — whom Baltierra recently confirmed relapsed — for some time. She says in the Teen Mom OG preview that he appeared to be reading her texts.

“I just this it’s crazy though because, like, any of my kids are having kids I’m gonna be there regardless of anything,” Lowell says.

“Yeah, but we’re also not drug addicts, so…,” Baltierra retorts.

Vaeda, Lowell and Baltierra’s third child, was born on Feb. 21, according to USA Today. The couple confirmed her arrival to Us Weekly, and later shared further confirmation on Instagram.

When the show’s latest season kicked off on MTV, Lowell and Baltierra’s separation had just ended. The couple spoke in depth about their time apart, with Lowell, 27, admitting that it had been good for her to experience life as a single mom. She said she gained independence from the experience, and realized that she didn’t “need” Baltierra, should their marriage one day dissolve.

“I grew a lot more independent during our separation, so now that we’re back together, I don’t want Tyler to feel like he’s my caretaker again,” she told the camera during the episode. “I don’t want Tyler to feel like he’s walking on eggshells around me again because I’m stronger than I was before the separation. So I want to communicate openly so resentment doesn’t build up.”

Later in the episode of Teen Mom OG, the mom-of-three sat down with her husband to talk about what she got out of their time living separately.

“If he ends up wanting to divorce me, I guess, whatever, I’ll be sad, but I don ‘t f—ing need you,” she told him. “I could do this on my own. If you were to leave, I could be a mom — I could be a bada– mom and not even give a s—.”

Lowell continued, “I want you forever, but I don’t need you”.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.