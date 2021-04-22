'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Trash Talks Maci Bookout's Husband Taylor McKinney

✖

Ryan Edwards is coming out swinging after Tuesday's Teen Mom OG reunion, during which dad Larry Edwards and the husband of ex Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, nearly got into a physical fight on stage. It's been tense between the two families all season as Bookout and Ryan's 12-year-old son Bentley struggled with how close he wanted to be to his father amid his history of substance abuse, and McKinney finally exploded over all the drama, telling Larry that his "piece of crap son" had never been there for his oldest.

Ryan responded in a new interview with The Sun, saying of what had gone down Tuesday, "I think Taylor is a punk bitch." He continued, "People do that because they feel incompetent, threatened or less than whatever makes him feel that way. He could be like my one-year-old [daughter Stella] that does stuff like that for attention." It was the fight between Larry and McKinney that would result in the entire Edwards family being let go from Teen Mom OG, and despite losing his main source of income, Ryan said being fired from the show was a "blessing in disguise."

"We are so happy that we are no longer doing [the show]," the father-of-three said. "This is the happiest I’ve been since before I started taking pain killers. It makes me real happy to see my wife [Mackenzie Edwards] so happy so I couldn’t ask for much more." Mackenzie made a similar claim on her Instagram earlier this month, saying she and Ryan had been considering leaving the MTV show for a while.

"We had been having this conversation for a long time but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that," Mackenzie said. "So, we got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both kind of felt this peace." Ryan told The Sun he and his wife already had plans for what they would do next for money: "Mackenzie’s doing her thing with her business and I am starting my own fabrication business building off-road race cars and racing them as well."

Ryan's mom, Jen Edwards, said in Tuesday's reunion that she and Larry felt "caught in the middle" of the tension between grandson and son. "You know how much we love Bentley. You know how much we want to support Ryan's recovery. It is so hard," she said. "If you put yourself in our place, and if Bentley had a problem down the road, I know for a fact that you would do everything in your power to support him."

The Teen Mom OG reunion continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.