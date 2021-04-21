'Teen Mom' Fans Can't Believe Ryan Edwards' Dad's Reunion Interview
As fans watched on Tuesday night, Maci Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, got into a heated discussion regarding Edwards' relationship with his son, Bentley. More specifically, things got heated between McKinney and Larry, who became visibly angry while filming the Teen Mom OG reunion. Following the episode, fans weighed in on all of the drama. Based on their responses, many viewers took issue with Larry's behavior during the special.
Throughout the latest season of Teen Mom OG, Bentley has been going to therapy in order to work through issues that he has with his father. Naturally, this was the topic of discussion during the reunion. McKinney told Edwards' parents that he doesn't appreciate how they've handled the situation and even told them that they should put Bentley "first." In turn, Larry became even angrier as he attempted to defend himself and his son. But, this only led to more tension between the two couples, as both McKinney and Larry stood up at several points in the conversation and raised their voices.
Considering that this discussion turned into one of the most dramatic moments of the entire season, it's understandable that fans quickly took to social media to weigh in on the matter. And they didn't have any glowing comments regarding Larry's behavior.
Watching the anger and passion from Larry & Jen towards Taylor but they have none of that smoke for Ryan? #TeenMomOGreunion #TeenMom #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/ErYxBi0KPy— ASHLEY STAFFORD (@ALAURENS82) April 21, 2021
Fans took to Twitter to point out that Larry and Jen seemed to have a lot of anger towards Bookout and McKinney. But, they don't react in the same way to Edwards' behavior.
Not Larry trying to ask Taylor where he’s been. Umm raising your grandson. #TeenMomOG— bren (@PerksOfBrennaa) April 21, 2021
At one point, Larry asked McKinney where he was for the first three years of Bentley's life in one of the more confusing moments of the reunion. Viewers said that Larry should have that same energy towards Edwards, since he is Bentley's biological father.
I think I can speak for all of us when I say we’ve been waiting a solid 10 years for SOMEONE to hold Rhine and his enabling parents accountable #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/0kY0boj4ym— Jovani's Booty (@feelinjessvani) April 21, 2021
Reddit users also weighed in on all of the drama. One individual said about Larry and Jen, "Whew - It looks like Jen and Larry are projecting a lot of their feelings about Ryan onto Bentley and Macy. It's so misplaced and hard to see."
That scene with Taylor and and Larry just aged me like 4 years and 3 months. #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/ukFGamhvUE— Chef Celly (@CellyChef) April 21, 2021
Larry and McKinney's argument was undoubtedly one of the most tension-filled moments of the entire season. It was a lot for some viewers to handle.
AMEN Taylor!! Jen and Larry need to stop putting the responsibility of fixing the relationship on Bentley! #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/od2DI3gPld— Melissa Mayorga (@melliemayo) April 21, 2021
While many criticized Jen and Larry for their reunion behavior, others praised McKinney for sticking up for his stepson so passionately. One user on Reddit wrote, "Never had more respect for Taylor."
Taylor fights for Bentley like he’s his son.. Ryan should take notes!! Jen and Larry should kiss the ground Taylor walks on for doing everything their son doesn’t! #TeenMomOG #TeenMomOGreunion #teenmom— ⚓️ SweetShell637 ⚓️ (@SweetShell637) April 21, 2021
"Don't you buck up! Hooooowweeeeee!!! The escalation! The disrespect!" one Reddit user wrote about the intense scene. "All in southern which makes it sound amusing coz of the vernacular and slang, yet menacing coz of the tone and direction of the conversation. Add to that the posturing and testosterone.. this is too much!!!"
Taylor gave me goosebumps! That man has remained peaceful for years! He’s had enough and he’s protecting HIS SON! I guess Larry had forgotten how he told Bentley that he would choose Ryan over him. 🤫🧐they need to be thanking @MaciBookout for putting up w/ Ryan’s shit!#TeenMomOG— Kimberly (@ItsKimme81) April 21, 2021
It's clear that fans were not on Larry and Jen's side following this reunion. To see how the rest of McKinney's argument with Edwards' parents pans out, you'll have to tune in to the second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.