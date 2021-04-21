'Teen Mom' Fans Can't Believe Ryan Edwards' Dad's Reunion Interview

As fans watched on Tuesday night, Maci Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, got into a heated discussion regarding Edwards' relationship with his son, Bentley. More specifically, things got heated between McKinney and Larry, who became visibly angry while filming the Teen Mom OG reunion. Following the episode, fans weighed in on all of the drama. Based on their responses, many viewers took issue with Larry's behavior during the special.

Throughout the latest season of Teen Mom OG, Bentley has been going to therapy in order to work through issues that he has with his father. Naturally, this was the topic of discussion during the reunion. McKinney told Edwards' parents that he doesn't appreciate how they've handled the situation and even told them that they should put Bentley "first." In turn, Larry became even angrier as he attempted to defend himself and his son. But, this only led to more tension between the two couples, as both McKinney and Larry stood up at several points in the conversation and raised their voices.

Considering that this discussion turned into one of the most dramatic moments of the entire season, it's understandable that fans quickly took to social media to weigh in on the matter. And they didn't have any glowing comments regarding Larry's behavior.