'Teen Mom' Reunion Preview: Maci Bookout's Husband and Ryan Edwards' Dad at Odds

✖

It was previously reported that things got heated between Maci Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney, and Ryan Edwards' family at the Teen Mom OG reunion. Now, Entertainment Weekly has shared a sneak peek at the reunion episode, which will air on Tuesday, during which McKinney and Edwards' father, Larry, begin to get into it. Shortly after the reunion wrapped, it was reported that Edwards, his wife Mackenzie Edwards, and his parents were all fired from Teen Mom OG.

During the discussion, reunion host Dr. Drew picked up tension between Bookout and McKinney with Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry. At one point, Larry said that he felt as though Bookout and Edwards' son, Bentley, was "manipulated" by his mother, which the reality star said was an admission that came as a shock when she watched it on Teen Mom OG. Jen then said that she and her husband are caught in the middle, as they want a relationship with Bentley but they still want to support their son, who has had a very tumultuous relationship with Bookout and McKinney. Larry then interjected, getting visibly angry and leaning forward towards Bookout, to say, "Hold on, you said that we put him in an unsafe situation." He and Jen added that this would "never happen." This is when things took a turn.

McKinney did not appreciate Larry's behavior, particularly the fact that he seemed to get aggressive towards Bookout. McKinney told Larry, "When you're forcing him, when y'all are showing up to something, and you're telling him, 'Go over there and give your dad a hug. Go take a picture with your dad.' Bentley is a child. Stop forcing a relationship on the child." Larry interrupted at one point to say, "You remember that," in reference to McKinney referring to Bentley as a child.

Of course, fans know that things got even more heated between the two after that point. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, "He [McKinney] told them Ryan is a ‘piece of s—’ and that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time." The source added, "He told Larry and Jen that Ryan should be more like he is." McKinney then reportedly asked if Larry "wanted to take things outside" at one point, but they did not get physical. To see how the rest of this heated reunion discussion plays out, fans will have to tune in to Teen Mom OG at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday on MTV. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.