'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Resurfaces in New Photo With Wife Mackenzie

Ryan Edwards is back in the spotlight, at least on social media. Months after stepping out of the limelight and after he and his family were fired from Teen Mom OG, the former MTV star made a rare appearance in wife Mackenzie Edwards' latest Instagram post.

Edwards made his social media return as he and his wife stepped out for a post-Mother's Day outing. In a Friday, July 1 Instagram post, Mackenzie shared a photo of herself and her husband all smiles as they attended The Stadium Tour, which is co-headlined by Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackheart serving as special guests. Mackenzie shared in the caption, "Mother's Day present was a HUGE success. We sang all night long with" the lineup of performers. She added that it was "such a fun date."

The post generated plenty of comments, with one of Mackenzie's followers writing, "thsi is a great picture of y'all!!!!" Another person commented, "Ryan looks so healthy! Love it," with somebody else adding, "Ryan looks fantastic! So happy to see him healthy and happy. Great looking couple!" A fourth person added, "Y'all look great. Ryan looks like he's at a great place in his life and he looks happy and healthy."

The Friday night outing came amid a tumultuous year for Edwards. In March of 2021, Edwards, along with his family, was fired from Teen Mom OG. According to reports, the firing occurred after Edwards' parents were reportedly involved in a heated fight with Edwards' ex Maci Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney while filming the reunion for the current season of Teen Mom OG. During the reunion, McKinney reportedly criticized Jen and Larry for defending Ryan's behavior, which included threatening his and his wife's lives. His firing from the MTV series came amid his ongoing sobriety journey, with Edwards in August 2021 celebrating three years of sobriety.

Amid the drama surrounding his MTV firing, Edwards mostly stepped out of the spotlight. Prior to the Friday post from his wife, Edwards' last social media appearance was seemingly a March 24 post from his wife that showed him enjoying some time with his daughter. Mackenzie captioned the post, "Just a dad, his daughter, and his Harley."