‘Teen Mom’: Ryan Edwards Reveals Major Sobriety Update

Ryan Edwards has marked a major milestone in his sobriety journey. The Teen Mom OG alum, who has battled addiction for years and was previously charged with simple possession of heroin and attended rehab, celebrated three years of sobriety in mid-August. Edwards confirmed the major milestone during a recent interview with The Sun where he opened up about his life following his firing from the MTV reality show in March.

Speaking with the outlet, Edwards revealed that Thursday, Aug. 19 marked “three years since I’ve been completely clean.” The Teen Mom alum said that while he doesn’t “really go to meetings or anything,” he has been “doing good with my sobriety.” Edwards said he and his family, including wife Mackenzie, have “so much s— going on and I feel like when I go to a meeting everybody just wants to talk about the show.” Instead, the 33-year-old father of two stays “busy working with metal and building race cars,” something he credited with helping him stay sober.

Edwards’ sobriety milestone came amid some speculation that he had relapsed. During the Teen Mom OG Season 9 reunion back in April, Taylor McKinney claimed Edwards had relapsed on drugs, noting there were some scenes on the show when Edwards “can’t hardly keep his eyes open.” However, Edwards was quick to deny the accusation, previously telling The Sun, “I can see why he made the comment, but really I was just exhausted 99 percent of the time.” His father, Larry Edwards, also denied the claim, stating at the time that his son “was doing just fine.”

Edwards, however, said he is “doing good” with his sobriety, and Mackenzie said during her husband’s most recent sobriety update that they “are in a happy place at the moment. Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes, because we have. But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years.” She added, “We’ve been through the best days of our lives on the show but we’ve also been through some of the worst. That is part of my story, it’s part of Ryan’s story and I’m just proud of that, I’m proud of us and how far we’ve come with our family. A 20-year-old battling an addiction in their partner is a hard pill to swallow. There’s not a resource book or a handbook that tells you exactly how to deal with those things. Sometimes you make the right decisions and sometimes you don’t. You learn from your mistakes and you move on and you try to be better and grow…”