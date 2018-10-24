‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested Again

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law once again, having been arrested Monday, July 23, according to Us Weekly.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office told the publication that the Teen Mom OG star was booked for “previous charges or other reasons,” while the booking system lists the charge as possession of a controlled substance. His court date is set for August 6. The Ashley was first to report the arrest.

This is the second arrest Edwards has faced in recent months, and third overall. In March, Edwards was arrested at his home in Tennessee for violating his probation in regards to his previous heroin possession conviction, which occurred in March 2017.

Soon after his arrest, Teen Mom OG co-star and ex Maci Bookout filed for an order of protection against him that included her three children — Bentley, 9, whom she shares with Edwards, and her two sons with husband Taylor McKinney, Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2.

Court documents revealed allegations that Edwards left Bookout threatening voicemails and showed up at their son’s baseball game in May 2017 while “under the influence of heroin” and “threatened to hurt” her. The protection order was granted by a judge.

The news of Edwards’ arrest comes just days after he and pregnant wife Mackenzie Standifer announced that they would no longer be appearing on the MTV reality series.

“The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News last week.

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards added. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Fans of the show will remember that Edwards did attend a rehab program for his heroin addiction after MTV cameras caught him driving under the influence to his wedding to Standifer. However, Edwards did not complete the entire program, claiming ever since that he is sober.

Photo credit: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office