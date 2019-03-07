‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Reveals Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter’s Middle Name

Teen Mom OG‘s Tyler Baltierra is revealing the meaning behind daughter Vaeda Luma’s unique middle name.

After he and wife Catelynn Lowell welcomed their little girl last month, the new dad shared a photo on Instagram this week of her nursery, under which the 27-year-old wrote, “Guess whose room is almost done!?”

In the comments, one fan hypothesized about the name, “Luma? Like sunset? Or did you go with it for another meaning?”

“You’re legit the first person to figure it out!” Baltierra responded. “Luma = sunset.”

When Lowell and Baltierra first found out they were pregnant with their third child, they revealed on Teen Mom OG they were planning on naming her Tezlee. It’s not clear what prompted the change, but when Baltierra revealed on Feb. 21 that the little girl had been born, the hospital whiteboard declaring her name took MTV fans by surprise.

The reality personality couple is also parents to 4-year-old daughter Novalee Reign and 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom they gave up for adoption as teen.

After Lowell suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2017 that prompted her to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, the couple announced in September that they were expecting again.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby,” they told Us Weekly at the time. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited.”

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” Lowell continued to the publication. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

During Lowell’s pregnancy, the couple did go through some bumps in their own relationship after Baltierra admitted to feeling “bitter” and abandoned while his wife spent months away in treatment, even culminating in a month-long trial separation. But as the two worked things out in couple’s therapy, they were able to look forward to their baby’s birth with excitement.

“Can’t believe our little baby is going to be 4 tomorrow!!!” Baltierra captioned a family photo on Instagram in January ahead of Nova’s birthday. “As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced. I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created & I can’t wait to meet the newest little member!”

