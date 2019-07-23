‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra ‘Freaked’ out When Catelynn Lowell Said She Might Have an Abortion

Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell took a date night in this week’s new episode, as they needed some time away from their children to go over their feelings from their 18-month separation. Lowell recalled how at one point, she told Baltierra she considered getting an abortion after discovering she was pregnant again.

During the date, seen at the very end of the episode, Baltierra admitted that when he learned Lowell was pregnant, he knew they had to get back together again. At that moment, he realized they needed to work on saving their marriage.

“I knew… I said, ‘Oh my God, we cannot consciously bring in another kid into the world together and start working on this thing,” he said.

“I remember even just crying and calling you and be like, ‘Maybe I need to have an abortion and not have this baby,’” Lowell recalled.

“Which truly freaked me out,” Baltierra said.

“We were just going through so much, and I was thinking crazy things,” Lowell continued.

Baltierra said they were “absolutely not” going to end the pregnancy because “I knew in my heart, I knew in my soul” they were going to parent this baby.

Lowell said she was afraid that the baby would remember all the thoughts she had during the pregnancy, but Baltierra assured her that this would not be the case.

“Your love in her life and giving it to her is going to outweigh whatever happened in the nine months when she was growing inside of you,” he said.

The two noted how they were going through a difficult time when they separated, but Baltierra said this was why their relationship works. They made it through the tough times together. “You’re really strong,” he told her.

At the end of the date, they toasted their 13 years together and joked about growing old together.

In a scene earlier in the episode, Lowell told her producer she still felt guilty over even considering aborting their baby.

They did not get an abortion, as the couple welcomed their second daughter, Vaeda, in February.

Baltierra and Lowell celebrated 13 years together earlier this month. Baltierra shared a photo of Lowell sleeping, along with a heartwarming caption about their relationship.

“My babe [Lowell] I love you so much! (sorry for taking a pic of you sleeping, I know you hate that) I just couldn’t help it,” he wrote. “You’re so damn beautiful even when you’re not trying. I’m so blessed to have you & to hold you in my arms every night for the rest of my life!”

The couple are also parents to 4-year-old Novalee. When they were 17, Lowell and Baltierra chose to give up their first child, Carly, for adoption. Baltierra continues to defend their decision, saying it was for the best.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.