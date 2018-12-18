‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Says He Does Not ‘Deserve’ Wife Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra knows he’s found a gem in wife Catelynn Lowell!

The Teen Mom OG cast member responded with a cheeky answer to a fan who criticized him for his behavior throughout Season 8 of the MTV show on Twitter Tuesday.

“[You’re] a scum bag,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “You don’t deserve Cate. I hope karma bites you in the a—.”

Baltierra replied immediately, “You’re absolutely right…I don’t deserve Cate & trust me, karma has bitten me many times before, so I’m well equipped when she comes knocking again!”

He then explained to fans what was really going on during the couple’s 30-day trial separation, which was designed to help the couple get to know themselves outside of one another after such a long time as a couple.

“The 30 days wasn’t even a total isolated ‘separation.’ I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US!” he continued. “People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society’s acceptance.”

Another fan criticized him for moving into the family’s new home instead of letting his pregnant wife and 3-year-old daughter Nova stay there during the separation, writing, “I’m just shocked you would move into the new house and not her. I get needing some time. She has put you through a lot but leaving your pregnant wife behind in the old house is on another level I just don’t get.”

But it turns out there was more to the housing logistics than was shown on Teen Mom.

“I only spent the first week of the ‘separation’ in the new house on an air mattress in the middle of construction to get it completely ready for Cate & Nova,” Baltierra explained. “Then I went to the old house for the rest of the time. I wasn’t going to let my girls live in chaos!”

He’s not holding any grudges against MTV, however, despite a fan claiming the network “made [him] out” to be a “d—” through their editing.

“MTV can’t ‘make’ you seem like anything in my opinion,” Baltierra responded. “They just leave out important details sometimes that would explain the intense emotions you’re watching on TV. MTV can’t air what you don’t give them or put words in your mouth, period. I said what I said & I speak my truth”

