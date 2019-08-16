‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Responds to Fan After Admitting He’s in Touch With His ‘Feminine’ Side

Tyler Baltierra is in touch with his feminine side and not afraid to admit it. The Teen Mom OG star replied to a fan on Instagram who commented about the subject, giving them the best response possible, which he also shared on his Instagram Story to make sure everyone got a chance to see it.

The reality star is known for constantly communicating with fans on social media, whether it is clapping back at haters of himself and Catelynn Lowell, or providing updates on how the family is doing.

On one recent post, a fan left a comment in which they wrote, as InTouch first captured: “You seem to be very comfortable with your feminine side.”

Baltierra quickly clapped back at the comment: “It has never bothered me. I was always told as a kid that I was ‘too feminine.’”

“But I was raised in a household as the only boy with my single mother and my older sister,” he added. “I think I was blessed to be raised without the idea that I have to trade my sensitive emotions for masculinity.”

“I was raised by a very strong FEMININE woman and I am not ashamed of it at all!” he ended his clap back.

This is only the latest instance that Baltierra has responded to a fan comment. The reality star responded to criticism from fans at the end of July after the series showed footage of daughter Novalee, 5, sitting on the counter next to him as he cooked.

“How could you let Nova climb on the counter? She falls off and start doing it again and you did nothing,” the fan wrote.

“They didn’t show in this scene before hand, where I told her I was only going to let her sit on the counter for a second until I got her chair that she usually sits on next to me when we make dinner together,” he wrote at the time. “She never climbed back onto it though. I’m am NOT a perfect parent (sic)!”

The couple also faced criticism after Lowell revealed she had stopped breastfeeding on the show.

“You’re the mom, you made that human being and you know what’s best for that human being,” he said at the time.

“You’re a great mom,” he added at the time. “You’re going to do whatever is best for you and the baby, period.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.