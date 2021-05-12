'Teen Mom OG' Star Maci Bookout Weighs Possible Exit

✖

A longtime cast member on Teen Mom OG is reportedly contemplating her departure from the series. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Maci Bookout has been discussing when she wants to leave the MTV series with her husband, Taylor McKinney. During her interview on the Dad Up podcast, Bookout explained that she and McKinney are considering leaving the Teen Mom world behind as they are not sure how much longer they want to have their children featured on the show.

While Bookout did not say that she and McKinney are planning to leave Teen Mom OG anytime soon, she did say that they're talking about when they would want to leave in the future. Although, they are taking things "season to season." She explained that "right now, definitely more than ever, we’re leaning more toward deciding when the right time to move on is. And, if we do move on from the show, would it be to maybe stay in TV and just kind of go in a different direction, or do we want to kind of leave TV behind for good?”

Bookout continued to explain that she and McKinney want to make sure that they're putting their children first in whatever decision they make. Since Bookout's eldest son, Bentley, is set to turn 13 this year, she is hesitant about having him film as he gets older. The MTV personality added, “Really, it all depends on how it affects our children, especially since Bentley’s in middle school, which is a tough age in general…it is getting to that time, especially for our kids…” The Teen Mom OG star did stress that she's not totally averse to filming, but she does want to make sure that her children are not the focus of the show in order to maintain their privacy. She said, “If we were able to film and kind of leave the kids more for the B-roll and the funny stuff, I think we’re OK with continuing with the show. But it really just depends.”

Despite the fact that she's been considering her exit from Teen Mom OG, she and McKinney are expected to take part in filming for the next season. Although, her ex, Ryan Edwards, with whom she shares Bentley, his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, and his mother and father, Jen and Larry Edwards, will not. In late March, it was reported that they were all fired from the show in light of Larry's explosive conversation with McKinney during the reunion. The Edwards family will reportedly appear in the first episode of the next season, but they will take a step back after that point. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.