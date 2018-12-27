‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Restraining Order Against Ex Ryan Still Active

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout still has a restraining order in place against ex Ryan Edwards after he made violent threats toward her and her husband, Taylor McKinney, Radar Online reports.

The restraining order was filed in May and is in place for two years, protecting Bookout, McKinney and their two children together, Jayde and Maverick. The filing excludes Bookout’s first child Bentley, whom she had with Edwards.

On the finale of the hit MTV series, Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry, told Bookout that Edwards wants to “sit down and talk” following his release from rehab.

“He wants to work things out where y’all can communicate and get along. He’s very sorry about a log of stuff. He wants the sober Ryan to feel like he matters,” Jen said.

Larry added that Edwards has been feeling guilty about being an absent father for Bentley, saying, “He says he feels like he’s an uncle and not a father.”

Bookout appeared to be ready to forgive her ex, telling his parents, “He needs to know, from all of us that he, Ryan, made bad decisions, but I think it was the addiction.”

“It’s been f—ing hard, f—ing times four, but for me one thing has never left is that I love you both and Ryan. That will never ever go away,” Bookout added.

“I will call my attorney and ask, but the restraining order shouldn’t stop us from talking and meeting with each other and doing counseling and stuff,” Bookout said of the restraining order.

While the end of season has alluded to Edwards cleaning up his act and completing rehab, Radar previously reported that Edwards was found on the hookup app, Tinder, sending explicit photos to a woman, who claimed the two were intimate.

Despite the report, judging from Jen’s Instagram account, all is right with the Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. Jen shared a photo of the two of them, along with Larry, posing in front of a Christmas tree.