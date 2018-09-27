‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Reveals Plans to Adopt

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is mom to three kids — Bentley, 9, Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2 — and the reality star has revealed that she still plans to expand her family with adoption.

“We are definitely still wanting to adopt. We don’t really have, like, a timeframe or, like, an exact answer,” Bookout told Us Weekly of her plans with husband Taylor McKinney. “I feel like when we know to start the process, we will start it, but for now we’re happy with where we’re at.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bookout and McKinney share Jayde and Maverick while Bentley’s dad is Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, who is no longer on the MTV show. Edwards was arrested twice this year and Bookout, McKinney, Jayde and Maverick were granted a restraining order against him in May.

While Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer will not be a part of Teen Mom OG, the reality series will continue to show Bookout co-parenting Bentley with Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards.

“I don’t think that there will ever come a time when we’re unable to co-parent with Jen and Larry,” Bookout shared. “Mainly because we don’t let our feelings get in the way of what’s important and the relationships that are necessary for Bentley to have.”

Bentley also has a relationship with his dad, though it just won’t be shown on camera.

“It’s really just a matter of keeping the line of communication open and also making sure that we aren’t telling too much or giving too much of our feelings or opinions,” Bookout explained. “It’s more about information, rather than speaking about his dad because at the end of the day, Ryan is still his dad. Neither one of us want to ever put some sort of barrier between the possibility of a better relationship when it comes to Ryan and Bentley.”

Of her oldest child, Bookout shared that Bentley has started fourth grade and is “moving into more the young-man age instead of just kid-child.”

As for her little ones, they’re “a trip,” according to the 27-year-old.

“Jayde and Maverick are just Jayde and Maverick,” she said. “They’re gonna be — Oh god, I feel bad for the world. Maverick got his first haircut — had to say bye to the man bun. Sad about that, but I mean, really they’re a trip.”

Teen Mom OG returns on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV and will see the show welcome new cast members Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd after Farrah Abraham’s departure.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @macideshanebookout