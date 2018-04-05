Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Reportedly in ‘Denial’ About Drug Addiction

Teen Mom OG cast member Ryan Edwards’ pregnant wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is reportedly in “denial” about her husband’s substance abuse issues.

“Mackenzie is in complete abject denial about Ryan’s drug addiction and issues surrounding how very, very serious it truly is,” a source told Us Weekly. “Mackenzie only wants to focus on having his baby and seems to be hoping that this will help him to be inspired to live a clean and sober life.”

“Ryan denies the seriousness of the drug addiction, like any addict will do, and Mackenzie chooses to believe him,” the source added.

As previously reported, Edwards was arrested last week for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession charge.

Since his arrest, Standifer has insisted that it’s nothing to worry about and that her husband is still clean and sober after his recent rehab stint.

“Possession of heroin was the original charge from April before he went to rehab,” she told Radar soon after the arrest. “Part of his case was he had to be booked. Everything is fine.”

She would not comment to the publication when asked if Edwards has broken his probation for his previous drug charge, but added, “He took a drug test yesterday and passed.”

Edwards completed 21 days of a 30-day stint in rehab after he was caught on camera under the influence, dozing off at the wheel while driving to his May 2017 wedding with Standifer. MTV aired the incident during a 2017 episode of Teen Mom OG, and in a different episode in December, 21-year-old Standifer claimed he was spending $10,000 a week on drugs.

Following last week’s arrest, those close to Edwards were reportedly worried that his stint in rehab wasn’t enough to effectively combat his addiction.

“There have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” a source close to the reality show previously told Us Weekly, noting that the subject is a major topic in the reunion episodes scheduled to air April 16 and 23. “Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”

Edwards’ ex and fellow Teen Mom castmate, Maci Bookout, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Bentley, isn’t as sure as Standifer about Edwards’ sober state of mind. Bookout filed for an order of protection for her and her family, including Bentley, just days before the arrest.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed in court documents obtained by Radar. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

Bookout added that she fears for her son’s safety because she has proof that Edwards will get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence, referring to the incident aired on MTV.

“His behavior and actions are getting worse,” Bookout alleged. “I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

The court issued a temporary order of protection. She had a court hearing scheduled Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.