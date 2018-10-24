‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Ryan Edwards Reportedly Returns to Rehab Ahead of Son’s Birth

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards has returned to rehab for his issues with substance abuse ahead of the birth of his son with wife Mackenzie Standifer, sources confirmed to Radar Monday.

Two sources familiar with the situation reportedly told the publication that Edwards returned to a rehab facility last month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He entered rehab in Alabama about a month ago,” one source said. “Mackenzie moved out of the lake house they were in and is now living with her parents.”

The 30-year-old is expected to miss the birth of his son Jagger, as the source says he “isn’t supposed to be out until February or March.”

Both Standifer and Edwards have been quiet on social media recently, and the former MTV cast member reportedly told fans on Sept. 27 at a public event that Edwards was at “home.”

When asked about his return to rehab, Edwards’ dad Larry told the publication, “You know I can’t comment on that.”

Maci Bookout’s ex first entered rehab in March 2017 after being arrested for heroin possession, when MTV cameras caught him falling asleep behind the wheel and slurring his words during his wedding to Standifer. After completing 21 days of a 30-day program, Edwards claimed he was sober all through last season of Teen Mom OG, despite him claiming he wouldn’t pass the drug test Bookout was requiring him to take in order to see their 9-year-old son Bentley.

Since filming for that season wrapped, Edwards has been arrested twice — once in March and once in July — for allegedly violating the terms of his probation from his initial heroin possession conviction. He and Standifer have claimed both arrests were not drug related, and that Edwards has remained sober.

Prior to his March arrest, Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney filed for an order of protection against Edwards after he allegedly threatened to kill McKinney over a tweet he didn’t like.

In a clip from the new season of Teen Mom OG, McKinney said Edwards was “screaming and losing his mind” during a heated phone call in which Edwards allegedly said he was “gonna show up over here and put a bullet in my head.”

“He’s gonna come shoot up the house that not only our children live in, but his son,” McKinney told a shocked Bookout, who responded, “That is like extremely freaking serious, and he definitely owns guns,” Bookout says in disbelief. “I mean your son lives here. Who does that?”

Standifer and Edwards announced in July that they would not be returning to the MTV series.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News at the time. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards added. “Maci said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Teen Mom OG premieres a new season Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer