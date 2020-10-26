'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards Makes Rare Appearance in Photo With Wife Mackenzie

✖

Ryan Edwards made a rare appearance on wife Mackenzie's Instagram Saturday as the Teen Mom OG couple got all dressed up for a wedding. The mother of three shared their formal wear looks to her Story, posting a sweet photo wearing a high-necked, sleeveless jumpsuit alongside her husband, who wore a classic suit with a boutonniere of white flowers. "I love you more than [Target]," a GIF Mackenzie added to the photo reads.

Mackenzie took to Instagram after the wedding to joke about the special occasion, which was the first time Ryan had appeared on her social media since July. "So we went to a wedding this evening and I love weddings, I love getting dressed up, I love being able to do my makeup because first of all, I don’t want to do that every day, all day. No. It takes too long," she said, as per InTouch Weekly. "And then at midnight, boom, back to my pumpkin self I go."

When the shot was shared to Teen Mom Shade Room, fans of the MTV franchise were quick to weigh in on Ryan's appearance on Mack's social media. "He looks better than ever! Looks healthy and happy. That’s good for him," one person wrote, as another added, "He looks clean. Isn’t that what matters."

With the majority of commenters speculating about Ryan's sobriety after his years struggling with drugs, one fan wrote, "For the sake of his kids, I hope he’s clean/sober and working on himself. His children deserve better, especially Bentley." The continued that while they don't want him to "pretend the things that happened" or "erase the past," they hope the reality star, who shares 11-year-old son Bentley with Maci Bookout, "truly is (finally) seeing the error of his ways, has woken up and seen the severity of the situation and what he was putting them through." The commenter concluded, "They’ve suffered long enough. Obviously you can’t go back, all you can do is go forward. But he still has time to do right by them. I hope he’s doing so."

Mackenzie has defended her husband throughout a number of arrests and even a jail stint, gushing over her husband on Instagram in July 2019. "God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It's hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don't give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been build out of stone," she wrote at the time. "Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he's been there for me 10 [times] over."