'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie Standifer Slams 'Pathetic Piece of S—' Joking About Husband Ryan Edward's Addiction

Mackenzie Stadifer is standing up for husband Ryan Edwards and slamming the trolls who come to her social media pages to mock his struggle with drug addiction. The Teen Mom OG personality shut down a commenter on her latest Instagram post when they made a snarky comment on a sweet post of 4-year-old son Hudson and 11-year-old stepson Bentley jumping on the couch.

"Careful, boys," the troll wrote. "Watch out for needles in the couch cushions."

The MTV personality wasn't having the dig at her husband's struggle with heroin addiction, which resulted in numerous arrests and rehab stints over the past three years. "You're a pathetic piece of s—," she responded. "Let me help you hop off of my page. Bye."

Standifer regularly encounters that kind of hostility on social media, revealing in the same comment section that she chose not to post photos of her recent pregnancy with daughter Stella, born Jan. 1, because of that negativity.

"To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I'm a terrible mother/wife," she wrote. "I really can't ever win. I didn't want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant."

As for staying with Edwards through his legal and personal struggles, Standifer made it clear she was supporting her husband regardless of what happened in a post on Instagram in January 2019.

"God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It's hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don't give up on love. It's real. It breaks walls that have been build out of stone," she wrote at the time. "Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he's been there for me 10 [times] over."

Photo credit: MTV