‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Mackenzie Standifer Slams Show as ‘Fake’

Mackenzie Standifer is speaking out against Teen Mom OG, criticizing the MTV reality series in which she once appeared as “fake.”

The pregnant wife of Ryan Edwards, who has a child with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, took to her Instagram Story Sunday to accuse producers of setting up fake family time while she and her family were still on the show, reports Us Weekly.

On a video of crew members surrounding a kitchen table filled with family members, Standifer wrote, “‘Family time’ set up by MTV,” adding underneath, “Faaakkkkkeeeeeeeeeee.”

This footage doesn’t appear to be from this upcoming season, which premieres Saturday, Oct. 1, as Edwards and Standifer announced in July that they would no longer be filming for the reality series.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season,” she told E! News at the time. “The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Edwards added that the way his drug addiction and subsequent rehab stay were being portrayed was another reason for the couple to leave the show behind.

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” Edwards said. “Maci said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Three days after giving this interview, Edwards was arrested yet again in Red Bank, Tennessee, and charged with simple possession of heroin, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It was the second arrest Edwards has faced in recent months, and third in recent years. In March, Edwards was arrested at his Tennessee home for violating his probation in regards to his previous heroin possession conviction, which occurred in March 2017.

Following his first arrest, Edwards did attend a 30-day rehab program, but left early after saying he had completed his required treatment. Despite his subsequent arrests, both Edwards and Standifer have maintained that he is sober.

However, during the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Edwards told his wife the lengths he went to to keep her in the dark about his drug use, which often cost him $10,000 a week.

“I mean you have not a clue, and every morning I had to tell you I was going somewhere and 90 percent of the time it wasn’t the truth,” he said.

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer