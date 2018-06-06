‘Teen Mom OG’ Personality Mackenzie Standifer Debuts Her Baby Bump After Deleting Social Media

Teen Mom OG personality Mackenzie Standifer left social media behind shortly after announcing her pregnancy with husband Ryan Edwards, meaning fans of the MTV show have been itching for a first glimpse of her growing baby bump.

This week, they got their wish. Chattanooga photographer Christian George, to whom Standifer bequeathed her original Instagram account when going dark on social media, posted a photo of the MTV personality, showing off her baby belly in a green striped sun dress.

He also gave somewhat of an update on Standifer’s state of mind since signing off the photo sharing app, and called out people who have said hateful things to her over the past few months.

“When Mack told me about how much her quality of life improved since letting go of social media a couple of months back I didn’t totally understand,” he wrote. “I see social media as a marketing tool and an additional stream of revenue for influencers. However, what price was she paying? Since I took over Mackenzie’s account- I expected people to unfollow (because after all they didn’t follow me- they followed her). What I didn’t expect was the trail of bullying to continue…these are examples of the messages I’ve received: ‘You’re f—ng ugly just like Mackenzie, your pictures suck and so do you, you’re trash, why did your ugly face show up on my timeline today.’ It’s unfortunate that these types of cyber attacks actually exist. Im choosing to find peace with Jesus, and thanking Him for His Amazing grace and truth!”

The online comments, in conjunction with some serious drama surrounding husband Edwards may have been the reason Standifer wanted to take time offline for herself.

In March, Edwards was arrested on heroin-related charges after failing a drug test while on probation for his previous heroin possession charge.

While Standifer insists that Edwards remained sober, his ex Maci Bookout, with whom she shares son Bentley, cast doubt upon that, even going as far as to obtain an order of protection against Edwards for her and her family.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” she claimed in legal documents obtained in April by Radar. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

During her son’s baseball game in May 2017, she claimed Edwards “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

“His behavior and actions are getting worse,” Bookout alleged. “I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

Bookout was granted the order of protection, and while Edwards and Standifer have been largely off the grid, it looks like at least the mother-to-be is staying healthy.

