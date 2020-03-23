‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Calls Amber Portwood’s Arrest a ‘Freaking Mess’

Maci Bookout is reeling in the wake of friend and co-star Amber Portwood‘s domestic battery arrest in Monday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom OG. The MTV personality was arrested in July after attacking boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James, and charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, although she eventually pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode, Bookout confides in husband Taylor McKinney that she is having serious mixed feelings about what’s going on. “She hasn’t been able to see James. It sucks for everybody,” Bookout tells McKinney, who responds, “I think all you can do is what you girls have been doing at this point. You don’t have to agree with what happened or how she handled, but still support her as a friend and a sister.”

“As her friend, you feel helpless,” Bookout adds. “We don’t know all the details or facts of what happened or what had happened before. It’s a freaking mess. It’s a lot of tough stuff for these kids to comprehend and deal with.”

Portwood opened up about her arrest in the Teen Mom OG season premiere earlier this month.

“It’s been one of the hardest times of my life, but I’m proud of how I’ve handled it,” Portwood told ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Leah. “I’m lucky to have Gary and [Gary’s wife, Kristina Shirley’s] support throughout this whole situation.”

“The number one regret that I have is that I did not walk out of that house that night,” she continued. “There are limits to somebody with mental health disorders. There’s only so much somebody like me can handle, and people like me will understand that. …I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have,” Portwood continues. “And I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that, because I should after all the things I’ve done to change.”

