‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Gary Shirley Has His Own Condom Line

Talk about marketing! Teen Mom OG cast member Gary Shirley produces his own line of personalized condoms.

Amber Portwood’s ex unveiled his custom condoms about two years ago, but fans were recently reminded of the all-too-fitting contraception line during a Reddit thread about what he does for a living, reports InTouch.

The rubber wrappers feature an image of Shirley’s face accompanied by the line, “Put your Gary on!” and “99% ‘Gary’nteed.”

Fans at the time loved Shirley’s self-aware product pitch.

“I think people seeing your face on the wrapper is enough of a birth control. Lol jkjk good job Gary!” one tweeted.

“At least he’s in the business to keep y’all sex’ters safe! Do work Gary!” another added.

Shirley shares a 9-year-old daughter with Portwood and a 2-year-old daughter with his wife, Kristina Anderson.

The 31-year-old first appeared with his ex on 16 and Pregnant, even getting engaged before Portwood was arrested on domestic assault charges for hitting him so badly he was left with a scar.

Portwood has since largely repaired her relationship with her ex, and is expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Photo credit: Twitter / @itsgarytime