Farrah Abraham Slammed for Not Disciplining Her Daughter

Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham‘s parenting skills are getting dragged on her latest Instagram post.

The reality star posted a video Friday of her and daughter Sophia getting ready to take some skiing lessons a Park City Mountain. In the video, Abraham tells viewers how excited she is to take skiing lessons, while Sofia repeatedly throws snowballs at her mother.

Fans of the reality star took to the comments sections to criticize Abraham for not disciplining her daughter for throwing snowballs at her.

“Do parents properly discipline anymore. I would never have thrown a snow ball at my mom,” Instagram user, italiangirl805 wrote.

Another user, gee_divina wrote alongisde the hashtag, “karma,” that it was “ironic” how her daughter is “starting to act the same way u act with your mom.”

“Sophia [definitely] secretly hates her Mom,” added user, breanahatch.

“This little girl has no respect for her mom, it’s sad to watch,” user, pattyspry wrote.

However one user thinks Abraham might have just kept her mouth shut for social media. Instagram user marcelinomodel writes, “I bet when she shut off the video that she screamed at that little brat. She is all show.”

Here’s hoping their day hitting the slopes was still pleasant, despite all the snow ball throwing.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.