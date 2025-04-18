‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Reveals New Romance With Real Estate Agent

Jason Oppenheim is showing off his newest office romance.

The Selling Sunset star confirmed his romance with Oppenheim Group realtor associate Jessica Vargas at Wednesday’s Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2.

The two Netflix stars stayed close while walking the red carpet, with Oppenheim kissing Vargas’ neck before the two fully locked lips.

Jason Oppenheim arrives with jessica vargas at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “The Accountant 2” at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Oppenheim was last romantically connected to Marie-Lou Nurk before their breakup in May 2023, although he also sparked speculation that he was romancing tennis player Genie Bouchard in January 2024.

Oppenheim and Nurk revealed at the time of their breakup that their long-distance relationship between Los Angeles and France became too much to overcome.

“While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” the real estate mogul wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another.”

Jessica Vargas and Jason Oppenheim at “The Accountant 2” Los Angeles Premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Oppenheim is no stranger to dating a co-star and colleague, previously romancing Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause for several months in 2021. When they announced their split in December of that year, the Traitors star wrote on Instagram at the time, “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand.”

Stause, who tied the knot with Australian musician G Flip in May 2023, added, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”