Moonshiners star Troy Halsey is “lucky” to be alive after undergoing emergency surgery to repair a ruptured artery.

The Discovery Channel star, who has also appeared on Moonshiners: Master Distiller, was airlifted to the hospital after the “main artery” to his heart ruptured, causing internal bleeding, according to his wife, Sonya Halsey.

“Everyone!!!! Please say prayers for my ole man ( Troy Halsey ) His main artery to his heart through his stomach down his legs (THE MAIN BODY ARTERY) has ruptured!” Sonya wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “He has bled internally!”

“They have him stable but he is in the air..he has been lifefighted [sic] to 2 hospitals so far and he’s on the helicopter now headed to Columbia University Hospital for emergency surgery,” she wrote, adding, “The doctor here just told him people he sees come in with this arent still even alive anymore and that he is very lucky rite [sic] now.!. He will have Emergency Surgery this afternoon!”

The following day, Sonya revealed in an update that Troy’s surgery “went well,” but he lost a kidney “due to its bad condition due to his kidney disease,” and because “they needed part of it to fix his aortic hole.”

“So as of 11 pm last night he was out of surgery and sleeping heavily,” she continued, promising an update for Troy’s friends and fans “as soon as we go in and see him this morning.” She added, “We 4 slept in the waiting room at the hospital so we would be right there if they needed us…”

That update came on Thursday, when Sonya revealed that the reality personality was continuing to recover in a recliner in his room. “I want to let you guys know that he called me and he was up in the recliner In his room and he was feeling much more comfortable in it than he was in the bed, which makes sense because of his back Especially,” she wrote.

Despite everything that had happened in the past few days, Troy “is trying to be in good spirits and says, thank you to everyone For being such awesome support and a great-great team,” his wife added.