‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Celebrates 15 Years With Season 8 Teaser

Fifteen years after the premiere of Jersey Shore, everyone’s favorite roommates are still DTF – “down to fist pump.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return to MTV for its eighth season on Thursday, May 29, the network announced Friday, marking the major milestone with more Shore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This season, the family is celebrating 15 years since their first wild summer in Seaside Heights with an epic reunion at the OG shore house,” the network teased. “They’re putting the NEW in New Jersey, diving deeper into the passion projects and personal lives of each cast member.”

Returning for Season 8 are Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino.

Play video

This season, Angelina “embarks on her lifelong dream of pop stardom, going into the studio to record a debut album,” and Deena “confronts her biggest fears” while “also becoming the newest standout PTA member.”

Pauly D “takes a big step with girlfriend Nikki, inviting the crew to Jamaica to see where she grew up,” and Jenni “steps behind the camera for her directorial debut, as her long-awaited horror film finally sets a release date.” Meanwhile, Vinny is still on “the hunt for love” as he takes his comedy tour on the road while training for the New York City Marathon.

Mike “rocks a fresh look and brings the roomies down south as their coined ‘DTF’ takes on a new meaning to see who’s Down To Farm,” and Nicole “uncovers secrets about her biological family” while making moves “to open her new store in Nashville, celebrating with a wild meatball weekend with Deena in Music City.”

mtv

And as Sammi “embraces new beginnings with her path to motherhood” and a wedding to fiancé Justin May on the horizon, her ex Ronnie “continues to work on himself” while the question looms if he can Sammi can ever make “true peace” or if they will forever “remain at odds.”

“Jersey Shore is the gift that keeps on giving,” Mike says in the first Season 8 teaser.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8 premieres Thursday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Dan Caster and Jennifer Aguirre serve as Executive Producers for MTV. Marko Radosavljevic and Kristina Lum serve as Executives in Charge of production for MTV.