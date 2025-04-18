‘Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Reveals Status of Her Divorce From Josh McKee Amid Confusion

Teen Mom‘s Mackenzie McKee is clarifying the status of her divorce from ex Josh McKee after a shocking legal reveal.

After McKee’s attorney told her on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that her divorce from McKee had not gone through, the MTV star told In Touch that she is, in fact, legally single and has been “the whole time.”

“The judge that signed off on the dissolution of marriage just forgot to file it in the system,” she explained of the court error.

Mackenzie, who announced last month that she and fiancé Khesanio Hall are expecting twins together, was in for a shock during the April 10 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter when she met with an attorney to discuss the custody arrangement she has with Josh in regards to their three children — Gannon, 13, Jaxie, 10, and Broncs, 7.

“When I was going through the divorce, I was in a financially really, really rough spot,” Mackenzie explained at the time. “So I just drew up whatever I could online and he signed it, and then we didn’t go to court.”

“How do you know you’re divorced?” the attorney then asked Mackenzie, who responded that she was given paperwork from the court after being told they filed the correct forms for her. It was then that Mackenzie’s lawyer dropped a huge bombshell at the end of the episode, telling her, “I looked it up. You are not divorced.”

Mackenzie and Josh were together for 12 years before the 16 and Pregnant alum announced in July 2022 that she and her husband had decided to split.