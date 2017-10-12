Farrah Abraham’s Ex Simon Saran Reveals She Spent $25,000 on a Diamond Ring

Farrah Abraham reunited with her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran for a one-off Teen Mom OG special called “Being Simon” on Wednesday night, and it was filled with all kinds of juicy revelations about the former couple.

One of the most interesting bits came when Saran was having lunch with two of his friends, and the topic of Abraham wanting Saran to propose came up. According to him, she just wants him to pop the question right away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the friends brought up a story about Abraham buying an engagement ring for herself on a cruise. Saran then explained the story, which involved Abraham purchasing a $25,000 diamond ring suitable for a proposal.

The Teen Mom OG cast member apparently decided to purchase the ring that was listed for $50,000. She was ready to pay for it full price, but Saran lobbied the jewelry owner to cut the price in half.

He notably dodges whether this was really intended to be Abraham paying for her own wedding ring or just a simple jewelry purchase.

The rest of the special focused on the former couple investing in a house flip together, and Abraham learning more about Saran’s life in San Francisco.