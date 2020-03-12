‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Accused of Animal Abuse by Fans

Farrah Abraham has been accused of animal abuse. The Teen Mom OG alum posted an Instagram video featuring her dog cupcake with its mouth tied shut with a ribbon on the Boo and Cupcake page, which is run by Abraham herself. While the reality star is used to posting content that confuses her fans, her treatment of her dogs was not well-received.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUPCAKE & BOO (@booandcupcake) on Mar 6, 2020 at 12:01pm PST

As pointed out by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, people definitely had things to say.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Party hats,” Abraham wrote in the caption. “P.S., for those who do not know what dog training muzzles are, go to your nearest pet store and learn more and why they can be helpful in training.”

Despite Abraham’s claim, the comments section was soon overridden by people saying what she’s doing to the dogs constitutes abuse.

“Are you seriously telling people to look into muzzles and how they work, when you tied your dog’s mouth shut,” asked one user. “Are you trying to say it’s comparable?”

“Please take these poor dogs out of this home before Sophia harms another one and Farrah continues to abuse,” wrote a third. “This is so f—ing sad.”

“In one video Sophia is howling encouraging the dogs to bark. In other videos you encourage over-excitement and barking, then you muzzle her for barking,” pointed out another commenter. “You’re just confusing them and then punishing them. That’s cruel!!”

Also, the fact that the dogs were dyed pink and blue didn’t sit well with some observers, either.

“You do know that dying the dog’s fur may be toxic for them,” observed yet another commenter. “Just because they sell dog dye doesn’t mean you have to use it. Be a responsible pet owner and you won’t get backlash. It’s not hating. It’s people genuinely worried about them.”

Several commenters also tagged PETA in the post, who responded to Abraham’s behavior around the animals.

“Subjecting dogs to the stress of being dyed — which is also potentially toxic — and restricting their opportunities to eat, drink and even breathe by tying a ribbon around their mouth are cruel acts that can have fatal consequences and they show a profound lack of empathy,” Stephanie Bell, PETA Senior Director of Cruelty Casework, said in a statement.

The statement also urged the recently single Abraham to “start treating dogs like more than fashion accessories or surrender them to someone who will love them unconditionally.”