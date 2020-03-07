Farrah Abraham: Ex 'Teen Mom OG' Star Ends Relationship With 'Immature' Boyfriend Daniel Ishag

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is reportedly, officially single after parting ways with her boyfriend, Daniel Ishag. According to The Sun, the pair, who had been dating for several months, broke up because they're simply in different phases of their lives.

Abraham's mother, Debra Danielsen, confirmed the news to The Sun and opened up about why the couple split. Apparently, their break-up occurred after Abraham introduced Ishag, a pilot and Morgan Stanley strategist, to her 11-year-old daughter Sophia. As Danielsen revealed, her daughter and Ishag were simply not meant to be.

“It is not a relevant relationship anymore," she shared. “It was too much about him. He was immature. She ended it perfectly. Block and delete!”

Abraham's split from Ishag comes only a short while after the two celebrated his birthday in Mexico together in February. At the time, a source close to the reality star told The Sun that the couple had been "dating for months" at that point.

Also at the time, Danielsen expressed to The Sun that she was hoping to get to meet her daughter's boyfriend soon. She also noted that she just wants Abraham to be happy.

“I’m hoping I get to meet him soon and I could have an opportunity to find out what he’s all about. I trust her judgment. I’m really excited to meet this person," Danielsen told the publication. “She deserves to be happy. I’m hoping for good things.”

It doesn't appear as though Abraham has commented on the split news herself, either via direct statement to The Sun or on social media. But, it seems like she's much more concerned with what matters most — her relationship with her daughter.

Abraham has been a huge proponent of Sophia's singing career as of late and has noted that she's her daughter's biggest fan. Sophia recently released the track "Bestie Best Friend" in February, and Abraham couldn't have been more proud of her.

On Sophia's 11th birthday in February, the music video for "Bestie Best Friend" was released, and Abraham opened up about the major moment on Instagram.

"Happy 11th Birthday [Sophia] #regram I’m sooooo proud of you & your first single! #bestiebestfriend .... I think I’m going to post a million TikToks with your song today because I love your TikTok challenge & hope to be Top #5 to win haha," the former Teen Mom OG star wrote. "Love you superstar! More then a actress, model, song artist your an amazing once in a life time beautiful person inside & out! So proud of you, love you, Mom! P.s thank you for letting me be in your first video."