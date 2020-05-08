Cheyenne Floyd knew she had to rush to the hospital this December when daughter Ryder's temperature spiked and the little girl began to vomit. In a PopCulture.com exclusive preview of Tuesday's all-new episode, Floyd jumped into action to save the life of her 2-year-old daughter, whose genetic disease makes any routine childhood illness something far more dangerous.

Things in Floyd's life were already turned upside down as Ryder's father, Cory Wharton, was off filming The Challenge. A month into having him gone, the little girl was understandably missing her dad, but made sure to give him an extra dose of adorable encouragement when Wharton was able to call from the set, as shown in PopCulture's clip.

That banner day for Ryder turned scary quickly, however, when the toddler began to measure a temperature and was unable to keep food down — something that can quickly become deadly for people with very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency. Floyd explains in the preview, "Her body can go into shock if she doesn't eat, so I rushed her to the hospital."

A miserable looking Ryder is then seen at the hospital in Floyd's home video as the Are You the One? alum explained that doctors are being "very cautious" and providing fluids as they monitor her health. Ryder was able to be discharged just a few days later, but Floyd told PopCulture in April it was a tough call not passing the news on to Wharton on The Challenge.

"[Cory] was having a really hard time when he was there missing Ryder," Floyd explained, adding that while she initially considered telling him about the hospitalization, she ultimately "covered [her] bases" with his parents and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, who all agreed he would likely forfeit the rest of the competition and rush home for what doctors reassured her would be under control soon. "Let's just let him finish with a clear mindset," she recalled thinking.

In December, Floyd opened up on Instagram about her decision to share now-3-year-old Ryder's health journey so publicly. "People constantly ask me why do we take Ryder to the hospital for a common fever, and the answer is for her it's not a common fever it can turn into something much worse because she is a VLCAD carrier so we will always be extremely cautious," she wrote. "I'm so happy we are home and she's able to cuddle up in her own environment to fight off this virus. We are so blessed that her VLCAD is mild and this has only been our second hospitalization. Thank you again to everyone who sent in messages, text, dms, & calls. I will always continue to share our health journey."

For more of Floyd's story, as well as that of her co-stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee and Catelynn Lowell, don't miss Teen Mom OG, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more from PopCulture about Teen Mom OG and its stars, click here.