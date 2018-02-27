Reality

Tyler Baltierra Sends Message to Couples Who Have Miscarried After Tragic ‘Teen Mom OG’ Episode

After a heartbreaking episode of Teen Mom OG in which Catelynn Lowell revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, husband Tyler Baltierra is reaching out to fans in similar situations.

Lowell and Baltierra revealed in Monday’s episode of the MTV reality series that the baby they had been so excited for didn’t make it past the first trimester. The loss was so traumatic, it sparked suicidal thoughts in Lowell, who has been seeking help for her mental health in treatment on and off since November.

Baltierra, who has been his wife’s biggest champion since she decided to seek help, sent a heartfelt message to people watching the show who might have gone through the same loss.

“That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts,” he wrote Monday. “For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong.”

It was tough to watch Lowell and Baltierra break down in the aftermath of the tragic news.

“We just sat in the bed and cried and just held each other. I mean, there’s nothing you can really do, so it felt very similar to Carly,” Baltierra explained in the episode, referencing the child the couple gave up for adoption on 16 and Pregnant. “I mean, Carly’s a little different, because we have to — we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss, and you feel it. Like, I feel like you process it as a loss. So I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before.”

Fans were quick to rally around Baltierra after the tough episode, many of whom had suffered similar losses.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram / @tylerbaltierra

