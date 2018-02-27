Tyler Baltierra Sends Message to Couples Who Have Miscarried After Tragic ‘Teen Mom OG’ Episode

After a heartbreaking episode of Teen Mom OG in which Catelynn Lowell revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, husband Tyler Baltierra is reaching out to fans in similar situations.

Lowell and Baltierra revealed in Monday’s episode of the MTV reality series that the baby they had been so excited for didn’t make it past the first trimester. The loss was so traumatic, it sparked suicidal thoughts in Lowell, who has been seeking help for her mental health in treatment on and off since November.

Baltierra, who has been his wife’s biggest champion since she decided to seek help, sent a heartfelt message to people watching the show who might have gone through the same loss.

“That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts,” he wrote Monday. “For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong.”

That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 27, 2018

It was tough to watch Lowell and Baltierra break down in the aftermath of the tragic news.

“We just sat in the bed and cried and just held each other. I mean, there’s nothing you can really do, so it felt very similar to Carly,” Baltierra explained in the episode, referencing the child the couple gave up for adoption on 16 and Pregnant. “I mean, Carly’s a little different, because we have to — we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss, and you feel it. Like, I feel like you process it as a loss. So I guess it’s something I didn’t really understand before.”

Fans were quick to rally around Baltierra after the tough episode, many of whom had suffered similar losses.

This gets to my heart ❤️ I know how tough it is to lose a child I have had 2 miscarriages my last one I lost twins that one really got me bc I have always dreamed of haven twins then to have them taken from me it’s took awhile for me to be comfortable around others that had kid — Dawn (@demsiren) February 27, 2018

I get so upset when people say “ it wasn’t a baby” “ just an embryo” “ your shouldn’t care that much when you haven’t felt the baby move” etc. I have not personally lost a baby. But I can say if I found out I was and then did. I’d be devastated. Feel better — ashley jacquot (@ashleyjacquot42) February 27, 2018

Nobody knows that feeling of loss until they’ve been through it, my first true experience of knowing what depression really feels like was when I had my mine 😢💙 @TylerBaltierra I have my rainbow baby now and Everything happens for a reason @CatelynnLowell Your an amazing woman — Tiffany Mishoe (@TiffanyyyHollla) February 27, 2018

You are absolutely so strong. My family has many experiences where someone had a miscarriage and it’s the worst feeling. You’re such a great daddy, husband and son. Caitlyn is so so so strong also. I’m so glad she’s bettering herself with this treatment — Jo (@ramseejo) February 27, 2018

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

