Inside New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Bristol Palin’s Headline Ready Family

New Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin is ready for her close-up, but so is the rest of her headline-worth family.

Having been cast on the iconic reality series after the exit of Farrah Abraham, 27-year-old Palin will make her debut when the series returns Monday, Oct. 1.

She won’t be coming alone, however, as the Alaskan-born daughter of Sarah Palin has three children and a number of other important family members that will likely turn up as well.

Bristol's extended family

Trig Palin

First up is Bristol’s youngest sibling, Trig, who is 10 years old and was diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome when he was born.

“Trig continues to light up our world!! He IS the boss around here and continues to fill our days with so much laughter! He is stubborn, and knows exactly what he wants – right this second,” Bristol once wrote about Trig in an Instagram post.

“Trig is our definition of perfection and there isn’t one day that goes by without us feeling so thankful that God chose us to be his family,” she added.

Willow Palin

Next up is Bristol’s sister Willow, who is four years younger than the new Teen Mom OG star. Willow recently got engaged to Ricky Bailey — her boyfriend of four years — and reportedly celebrated her bachelorette party with her mom (seen above) and her sisters.

Piper Palin

Bristol’s sister Piper is the youngest daughter of the family and a senior in high school. She is very active on social media and has been very vocal about her support of President Donald Trump.

Levi Johnston

Back in 2008, Bristol dated Levi Johnston and became pregnant with their baby at the age of 17.

Following the birth of their son Tripp Johnston, the couple broke off their impending engagement. They rekindled their romance in 2010, but broke up for good shortly after.

Levi is now married to a woman named Sunny Oglesby.

Tripp Johnston

Tripp Johnston — Bristol’s oldest child (seen above with his mom and sisters) — was born the same year as her youngest sibling, Trig.

He recently started fourth grade and is clearly well loved by his mother and extended family.

Dakota Meyer

Bristol’s most recent relationship was with Dakota Meyer. The couple first met in 2014 and eventually married in 2016. They have two children together, but ultimately divorced in 2018.

Sailor Meyer

While together, Bristol and Dakota had two children, the first being Sailor Meyer. Sailor was born in June 2015, the same year that her parents split up.

Atlee Meyer

Finally, we come to the baby of the family, Bristol’s youngest child Atlee Meyer.

Bristol and Dakota reconnected and got married in 2016, with Bristol delivering Atlee in 2017, just one year before the couple announced their divorce.

Fans can catch Bristol and the whole Palin family when they make their Teen Mom OG debut on MTV this fall.