‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Returns From Instagram Hiatus With Photo About Endurance

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has returned to Instagram after her hiatus amid the turmoil of her ongoing domestic violence trial. After taking over a month off from posting on the social media platform, Portwood returned with a pair of inspirational and motivational posts amid her family troubles.

In the first post, Portwood kept her comments closed and shared a Bible quote related to endurance.

“But he who endures to the end shall be saved,” Portwood captioned the photo of a runner in front of a sunset doubled over while recovering.

The idea is clear after looking across recent headlines including Portwood. After her arrest for domestic violence back in July, the drama surrounding the incident and the impending court case continued to grow. This includes more allegations made by ex-fiance Andrew Glennon and audio allegedly taken during the incident.

“You fat ass. You ugly fat f—. You don’t deserve me,” the voice allegedly belonging to Portwood’s says. “I’m going to get my money back. You disgusting f—ing fat a—. I’m going to blow you out of the water. You will never have a career in this industry. But I will make hundreds of thousands of f—ing dollars.”

“You’re going to throw something at me and the baby?” Glennon responds before Portwood threatens to “f—ing kill you. Get out. … I’m going to stab you in the neck.”

Most recently, lawyers for Glennon have submitted texts from Portwood as evidence in her upcoming court case. This joins emails, audio and video evidence that had already been submitted and could possibly be in the same vein as the audio above.

According to past reports, Glennon’s submissions stretch back to August 2018 and allegedly show a pattern of behavior by Portwood.

“Nine audio clips and one ring video (Video Audio 91919), associated with aforementioned emails, will be provided to defense counsel,” according to a report by Radar Online.

While all of this is going down, Glennon has maintained his presence on social media and has been caring for his son while Portwood is dealing with the legal fight. In the candid shots, Glennon is shown giving son James a bath, playing with toys and generally taking to the role of father in spectacular fashion.

Fans have praised Glennon for his actions, writing compliments on each photo as they are posted.

“I admire you for your ability to stand up against how you’ve been treated,” one defender wrote on a recent photo. “You’re teaching your son very important lessons and I know he will grow up to see you as his hero. Good job daddy!”