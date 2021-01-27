✖

Amber Portwood is speaking out and setting the record straight after her Teen Mom OG co-star Catelynn Lowell alleged only one of her co-star's reached out to her after she suffered a miscarriage. Lowell suffered the devastating pregnancy loss in November 2020, after which she received messages of support from fans and fellow reality TV stars, though she recently revealed that Portwood was not among those to check in on her.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the Indiana native contradicted Lowell’s claims, confirming that she did, in fact, get in contact with her co-star. Portwood told the outlet that she doesn't "look up on social media or media about anybody on this show for a good reason," and she did not learn of Lowell's miscarriage "until we were actually on the phone a couple of months ago." The mom-of-two said Lowell must have "forgot a little bit about that." However, there are no hard feelings with Portwood clarifying the mix-up and Lowell possibly forgetting about their conversation "is OK."

Portwood went on to discuss Lowell’s pregnancy loss, calling it "heartbreaking." Although she said she and Lowell are "just not as connected as we used to be," she said it was still "tough" to learn of the loss her co-star had suffered and the "hurt" Lowell was going through. Portwood said those emotions were only increased by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining, "there's nothing we can do because of the pandemic. We can't get on a plane necessarily. I don't know; it's emotionally hard."

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, revealed in December that they suffered a miscarriage. The couple, who share daughters Nova, 5, and Vaeda, 2, and are also the biological parents of daughter Carly, who was adopted, revealed that the 28-year-old suffered the loss of her pregnancy just shortly after learning she was expecting. At the time, Lowell said she was "still in the thick of dealing with this loss” and admitted she was dealing with "all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year." She said she chose to open up about her pregnancy loss in the hopes that it would let others experiencing the same thing know that they "are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it."

As news of the miscarriages broke, Teen Mom fans rushed to shower Lowell and her husband with love and messages of support. In January, however, she said only one of her Teen Mom OG co-stars, Cheyenne Floyd, reached out to her following the devastating loss. According to Lowell, Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie McGee did not reach out to her, while Lowell said that it did "bug" her that they did not reach out. Teen Mom OG returned to MTV for Season 9 on Jan. 26, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the network.