'Teen Mom OG': Catelynn Lowell Upset 3 Co-Stars Didn't Check on Her After Miscarriage

✖

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell recently spoke to Us Weekly in order to promote Season 9 of the MTV series, which premieres on Tuesday. During her discussion with the outlet, Lowell spoke about experiencing pregnancy loss at the end of 2020. She even told the publication that only one of her Teen Mom OG co-stars, Cheyenne Floyd, reached out to her following the devastating loss.

“Cheyenne [Floyd] is the only one that ever reached out to me,” Lowell explained. “She was like, ‘I’m so sorry. How are you doing? I’m here to talk,’ and we would message back and forth. For her just to ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ … I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing.” The reality star continued to say that it did "bug" her that the other members of the cast, including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie McGee, did not reach out to her. Lowell added, “I feel like I reach out to them a lot when they’re going through things. I try to be there, but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv)

Lowell and Floyd seem to have a very tight bond. In early January, the 16 & Pregnant alum even penned an Instagram post in which she thanked Floyd for supporting her as she dealt with her pregnancy loss. Not only did she thank her for her support, but she also shared her excitement over the fact that the Challenge alum is expanding her family. Lowell's message came about a week after Floyd revealed that she was expecting her second child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend, Zach Davis (Floyd is a mom to daughter Ryder, whom she shares with Cory Wharton).

"I want to take a moment to thank you so much for being a great friend!" Lowell wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and her Teen Mom OG co-star. "For reaching out to make sure I was OK when one of the hardest things happened to me! When I first met you when they brought you on the show I knew you and I would get along! So glad to have you a part of our crew @cheynotshy love ya girl and can’t wait to meet this little babe!!!" In response, Floyd wrote, "awwwww Cate!!! love you! Always here for you!"