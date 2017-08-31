Amber Portwood Has Cozy Date Night With New Beau

After making her red carpet debut at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood and her beau enjoyed a romantic night in. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a brief video that shows the happy couple lounging by the fireside.

My nights now😊 sending love everyone💖 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

“My nights now … sending love everyone,” Portwood, 26, captioned the snap.

The clip begins zoomed in on the fire before the MTV starlet pans the camera over to Glennon, who is rocking a white bathrobe lying on the floor.

Portwood and Glennon have been dating for several months now. The two met while filming Marriage Boot Camp. The mother of one was featured on the show alongside her now ex-boyfriend, Matt Baier. After filming wrapped, Glennon reached out to Portwood and they have been together since, according to Us Weekly.

“It was definitely butterflies there, but again, as we started talking, strangely I felt so comfortable, which was amazing,” Glennon said. “I feel like that’s hard to find.”

Portwood was apprehensive to embark on another relationship after the engagement to Baier was broken off, but she decided to give Glennon a chance. Up to this point, she is definitely happy she chose to do so.

“It’s been good because we can give each other space,” the Indiana resident said. “It balances everything out especially when you first break up with somebody. You don’t really want to jump right into another situation, but, you know, some men are worth it, some aren’t. He’s definitely worth my time.”

Portwood and Baier called off their wedding after he reportedly offered castmate Catelynn Lowell Xanax. The issue hit particularly close to home for Portwood, as she has been sober for five years.

