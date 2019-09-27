‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood’s Ex Andrew Glennon Provides ‘Audio Clips’ in Abuse Trial

Amber Portwood’s ex Andrew Glennon has provided “audio clips” in the domestic violence court case facing the Teen Mom OG star, reports Radar Online Friday, just weeks after audio leaked online allegedly showing Portwood physically and verbally abusing him in the presence of their 1-year-old son.

As Portwood faces felony charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old resulting from her July 5 arrest, Radar reports Glennon provided detective Linda White with three emails of evidence, according to the State’s Notice of Discovery Compliance obtained from Marion Superior Court.

The first three-page email from Glennon is titled “Amber Audio Clips,” while the second is titled “Missed One” and contains video from a Ring camera. The last email is titled “August 7th 2018-5:39- First Blood Drawn.”

“Nine audio clips and one ring video (Video Audio 91919), associated with aforementioned emails, will be provided to defense counsel,” the court papers obtained by Radar read.

It’s unclear what the exact audio is, but that released by YouTube channel Without a Crystal Ball earlier this month certainly is damning if authentic.

“You fat ass. You ugly fat f—. You don’t deserve me,” Portwood appears to shout at Glennon in the clip. “I’m going to get my money back. You disgusting f—ing fat a—. I’m going to blow you out of the water. You will never have a career in this industry. But I will make hundreds of thousands of f—ing dollars.”

“You’re going to throw something at me and the baby?” he responds, to which Portwood threatens, “I will f—ing kill you. Get out. … I’m going to stab you in the neck.”

MTV has yet to release a public statement on Portwood’s arrest.

